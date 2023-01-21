National Car Racing: Sohil, Arjun post victories

CHENNAI: Sohil Shah and Coimbatore’s Arjun Narendran won races in the two premier categories, the MRF Formula 2000 and the Indian Touring Cars respectively, in the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday. While Sohil (12 minutes, 27.972 seconds), hailing from Bengaluru, won untroubled from pole position in a six-car MRF F2000 grid, Arjun (18:56.144) from Arka Motorsports posted his maiden win of the season. Meanwhile, defending champion Tijil Rao (09:35.064) of Momentum Motorsports won the Formula LGB 1300 race that was red-flagged after five laps following a crash involving two cars.