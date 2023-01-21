IND vs NZ: Top players to look out for in 2nd ODI

VIRAT KOHLI :
This star Indian batter started 2023 with two centuries against Sri Lanka. Though he could only score 8 runs in the first NZ ODI, a low is following by a major high when it comes to 'King Kohli. With just 111 runs to go for 25,000 international runs, fans would hope that this match is where Kohli fires his 47th ODI ton, 75th international ton and also reaches the 25k mark.
ROHIT SHARMA :
This swashbuckling opener has not hit an ODI century since 2020. Despite getting stunning starts with the bat, he has been unable to convert them into big scores. Hopefully, this match brings back 'Vintage Rohit' to the fullest and he smashes a century.
SHUBMAN GILL :
After an explosive double ton in the first ODI, expectations are sky-high for Shubman, who has made the best use of every chance he has got as an opener. Gill would love to keep his consistent run flow going to book his spot as primary opener for Men in Blue in 2023 WC.
SURYAKUMAR YADAV :
With Shreyas Iyer, his biggest competition in ODIs ruled out of the series due to a back injury, every chance will be important for this T20 staple to prove his capabilities in ODIs, a format where he has not lived up to his potential despite showing some promise. After a 31 in 1st ODI, a fifty or hundred would help his cause heavily.
MOHAMMED SIRAJ :
This 28-year-old Hyderabad bowler has become a vital part of India's white-ball set-up over the last few months. Showing massive improvements in his line, length and control, he has provided quick and much-needed breakthroughs to India with ease. Siraj would want this purple patch to go ahead smoothly.
FINN ALLEN :
This 23-year-old Kiwi opener plays with attacking intent and positive mindset. If Kiwis are to win the series, Allen's efforts will be a key. His strike rate of 95 also makes him a dangerous batter to mess with.
DEVON CONWAY :
Runs seem to be flowing out of Conway's bat effortlessly, as proved by his sheer consistency across all formats. Though he has not had a very good record against India, the southpaw is not the one to be underestimated. The 31-year-old is a match-winner on his day.
TOM LATHAM :
With two tons and five fifties in 18 innings and over 800 runs against India, it is clear that Latham loves playing against Men in Blue. He smashed a career-best 145 against them in the ODI series last year and took NZ to a thumping victory in 1st ODI, which was the sole ODI that could be completed in rain-affected series last year.
MICHAEL BRACEWELL :
With Kiwis down 131/6 during a 350, it was Bracewell's explosive knock that injected life into a seemingly one-sided match. Stitching a stand of 162 runs with Mitchell Santner, he smashed 140 off just 78 balls consisting of 12 fours and 10 sixes that almost won NZ the match, but it fell short by 12 runs.
LOCKIE FERGUSO:
Though he ended with 1/77 in his 10 overs in the last ODI, his experience and sheer pace are something India should still be wary of and should not take for granted.
