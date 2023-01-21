Delhi defeats TN by nine wickets

Sports

CHENNAI: Openers Pratika and Priya Punia struck match-winning half-centuries as Delhi defeated Tamil Nadu by nine wickets in the Senior Women One Day Trophy Group B game in Mumbai on Saturday. Chasing 182 for victory, Delhi reached home with a little more than 11 overs to spare, thanks to mighty contributions from Pratika (91 not out off 113 balls, 11 fours) and Priya (78 off 103 balls, 13 fours). Earlier, a disciplined bowling performance helped Delhi bundle Tamil Nadu out for 181. Opening batter Arshi Choudhary waged a lone battle with 85 (131 balls, 9 fours, 1 six), receiving little support from her teammates.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 181 in 49.1 overs (Arshi Choudhary 85, Aparna Mondal 30, Parunika Sisodia 3/29, Ayushi Soni 2/20) lost to Delhi 182/1 in 38.4 overs (Priya Punia 78, Pratika 91*)

