Innings win for Tamil Nadu over Assam in Ranji Trophy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu registered an emphatic innings and 70-run victory over Assam in the Elite Group ‘B’ of the Ranji Trophy match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

This was Tamil Nadu’s first outright win this season and its captain R Sai Kishore, leading in his first match, made a dream start to his reign. TN now has 15 points from six matches and it will next take on table-topper Saurashtra at the same venue from January 24. The star of the show for the host was left-arm spinner Ajith Ram who took a match haul of nine wickets for 138 runs to win the man of the match award. He made the most of the overcast conditions on the final day picking up five wickets to trigger Assam’s collapse. He received good support from fellow left-arm spinner Sai Kishore who claimed two for 51. Off-spinner B Aparajith, too, chipped in with a couple of wickets. Resuming from its overnight score of 66 for no loss, Assam lost Rahul Hazarika for the addition of just seven runs. Rishav Das tried to offer some resistance scoring 58 (121b, 4x4, 2x6) before he was sent back by Sandeep Warrier. From thereon, it was a procession with the remaining wickets falling in quick succession.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 540 bt Assam 266 & 204 in 88.1 overs (R Das 58, R Hazarika 40, A Ram 5/70)