Sports

Deadlock continues, Sports Minister to meet wrestlers again on Friday

The four-hour meeting, however, ended without a statement. The second round of the meeting is scheduled for Friday morning.
Delegation of wrestlers
Delegation of wrestlersIANS
IANS

NEW DELHI: A delegation of wrestlers, including Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, late on Thursday night met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence here to discuss the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The four-hour meeting, however, ended without a statement. The second round of the meeting was scheduled for Friday morning at 8 a.m.

IANS has learnt that the wrestlers were adamant for the sacking of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers will continue their protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday if the next meeting with the Sports Minister doesn't materialise.



Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Bajrang Punia
Wrestling Federation of India
Sakshi Malik
Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
delegation of wrestlers
Olympians Vinesh Phogat

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in