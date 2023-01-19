India seeks big victory over Wales

BHUBANESWAR: An unbeaten India will seek to address its penalty-corner woes to post a big win against the bottom-placed Wales in its final Pool D match here on Thursday and qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the Men’s Hockey World Cup.

India and England are on four points each after two matches apiece with the latter ahead on goal difference – +5 as against the host’s +2. India, though, will have the advantage of knowing what to do as it plays after England’s game against Spain on Thursday. The World No.5 India will finish minimum second in the group with a victory over Wales, a task it is expected to accomplish.

The topper in each of the four pools qualifies directly for the quarter-finals while the second and third-placed finishers in each pool will feature in the crossover matches.

India had defeated Spain 2-0 before drawing England 0-0, with both matches played at the new Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. The home team will play at the Kalinga Stadium for the first time in this World Cup on Thursday.

“If we top our pool, we will play one match less and that will be good for us. We will try to play our best, play our normal game and execute our plans,” said midfielder Manpreet Singh, who had led India to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

But, the main concern for India is its penalty-corner conversion rate. It has received nine penalty corners so far, but has not scored even once from them directly, though Amit Rohidas found the net against Spain after captain Harmanpreet Singh’s drag-flick rebounded off an opponent’s stick.

Drag-flicker Harmanpreet has been the country’s top-scorer in most tournaments in recent times, including the Tokyo Olympics, but has been struggling to find the target in the ongoing showpiece. India will also need to convert field chances after it missed several scoring opportunities against England.

India was dealt a blow after midfielder Hardik Singh injured his hamstring towards the end of the England match. He is an unlikely starter for Thursday’s match against Wales, though he is expected to recover in time for the quarter-finals or the crossover stage.

Meanwhile, Wales will be playing for pride as it has virtually no chance of progressing to the next stage following two heavy losses against England (0-5) and Spain (1-5).