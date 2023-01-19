Australian Open 2023: Day four on Thursday

SYDNEY: Highlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11): 1244 SABALENKA POWERS INTO NEXT ROUND

Fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka swatted aside Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-1 to reach the third round as the big-hitting Belarusian, who warmed up for the year's first major with the Adelaide title, found her rhythm after an error-prone start to the match. "She always plays fast and puts me under pressure. I expected a great level from her and that's why I had to stay focused to win this in two sets," Sabalenka said.

Sakkari wins after silencing Shnaider's 'inappropriate' celebrations 1114 PLAY UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Second-round action began as scheduled on a pleasant fourth day at the year's first Grand Slam, after extreme heat and persistent rain caused lengthy delays over the past two days. The weather forecast looks good, with a high of 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and only a slight chance of showers in the morning.

Men's second seed Casper Ruud is in action against American Jenson Brooksby after Aryna Sabalenka opens proceedings against Shelby Rogers at Rod Laver Arena. Title favourite Novak Djokovic plays in the evening.