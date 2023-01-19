Arshi hits second successive hundred; Tamil Nadu wins by 161 runs

CHENNAI: Opening batter Arshi Choudhary hit her second successive hundred in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy to guide Tamil Nadu to a 161-run victory over Chandigarh in the Group B match in Mumbai on Thursday. Invited to bat first, Tamil Nadu posted 281 for five, courtesy of fine knocks from Arshi (105 off 128 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes) and No.4 L Nethra (85 off 83 balls, 15 fours), who put on 129 runs for the third wicket. In the second essay, medium pacer S Anusha (4/21) and leg-spinner SB Keerthana (4/33) picked up four wickets each as Tamil Nadu bowled Chandigarh out for 120.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 281/5 in 50 overs (Arshi Choudhary 105, L Nethra 85, S Anusha 36*, Nandani Sharma 2/33) bt Chandigarh 120 in 43.2 overs (Monika Pandey 27, Parushi Prabhakar 31, SB Keerthana 4/33, S Anusha 4/21)