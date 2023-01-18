Sports

Gayathri wins medal with ease

Gayathri, whose game was briefly erratic recently due to fitness issues, brought her best game to play to finish on top. S Lakshmi and Jayshree Narsimhan were tied, with the former edging out the latter for the runner-up spot on the basis of a better back nine gross.
Gayathri wins medal with ease
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Gayathri Kesavamurthy comfortably emerged victorious in the Monthly Medal round for lady golfers at the Cosmo TNGF here on Wednesday afternoon. Gayathri, whose game was briefly erratic recently due to fitness issues, brought her best game to play to finish on top. S Lakshmi and Jayshree Narsimhan were tied, with the former edging out the latter for the runner-up spot on the basis of a better back nine gross. Meanwhile, a composed Deepa Veeraraghavan managed to hole in admirably, standing at the top of this month’s putting. Quite a few golfers returned to the course after a long break that was induced by the usual December season engagements.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Gayathri
Cosmo TNGF
Gayathri Kesavamurthy
Gayathri wins medal

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in