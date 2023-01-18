Gayathri wins medal with ease

CHENNAI: Gayathri Kesavamurthy comfortably emerged victorious in the Monthly Medal round for lady golfers at the Cosmo TNGF here on Wednesday afternoon. Gayathri, whose game was briefly erratic recently due to fitness issues, brought her best game to play to finish on top. S Lakshmi and Jayshree Narsimhan were tied, with the former edging out the latter for the runner-up spot on the basis of a better back nine gross. Meanwhile, a composed Deepa Veeraraghavan managed to hole in admirably, standing at the top of this month’s putting. Quite a few golfers returned to the course after a long break that was induced by the usual December season engagements.