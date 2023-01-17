Sports

Sonu, Lokeshwar hit tons; TN sets UP target of 315

CHENNAI: R Sonu Yadav (105 off 124 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes) and S Lokeshwar (105 off 220 balls, 13 fours) struck centuries in the second innings as Tamil Nadu set Uttar Pradesh a victory target of 315 on the third day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Besides Sonu and Lokeshwar, Sunny Sandhu (75 off 104 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) and B Sachin (54 off 86 balls, 10 fours) shone on the penultimate day for Tamil Nadu, which posted 485 in its second innings. Sonu and Sunny combined for a crucial eighth-wicket partnership that was worth 140 runs in 30.2 overs. At close of play, Uttar Pradesh was two without loss in its second innings, requiring 313 more runs for a win.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 152 & 485 in 119.5 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 52, S Lokeshwar 105, B Sachin 54, U Mukilesh 32, R Sonu Yadav 105, Sunny Sandhu 75, Purnank Tyagi 2/111, Kritagya Singh 2/159, Boby Yadav 2/68, Harsh Tyagi 2/36) vs Uttar Pradesh 323 & 2/0 in 4 overs

