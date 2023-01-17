‘Pleased with how I went about my knock’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu opening batter Narayan Jagadeesan said that he was pretty pleased with how he paced his century against Assam on the first day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Tuesday.

Jagadeesan showed positive intent and top-scored for Tamil Nadu with a stroke-filled 125 (152 balls, 14 fours) as the host stood at 386 for four at stumps. “Obviously, I am happy. No matter what the situation is, a hundred is a hundred (on the century coming in a dead rubber for the home team). I am really happy with the way I went about my things,” said Jagadeesan after the end of the day’s play.

Jagadeesan could have piled more misery on the Assam bowlers, but was removed just before tea by left-arm spinner Siddharth Sarmah. Talking about the untimely dismissal, Jagadeesan said: “It is not a good sign to get out before tea. You are letting down the team as well. Obviously, I am not very happy about it; I am dejected. I felt that there was a big gap in the cover region. But, the ball took the inside edge and went there (long-off).”

During the interaction, Jagadeesan, who has been picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming Indian Premier League, also spoke about the positives of a below-par Tamil Nadu Ranji campaign. “It is not just about me,” he added.

“Even in the previous game (against Maharashtra)… the result does not show it. The way we have played… Tamil Nadu has played… is exceptionally well. Obviously, we need a bit of luck as well. The brand of cricket we have been playing right from the beginning has been amazing.

“Right from the beginning of the [Ranji] season, all the batters have been playing with very good strike-rates. The strike-rate of the team has also been very good.”