Loyola College, Presidency into last-eight

CHENNAI: Loyola College and Presidency College advanced to the quarter-finals of the TNCA Future Talents T20 Inter-Collegiate Knockout Tournament with comfortable wins on the opening day at the Guru Nanak College here on Tuesday.

BRIEF SCORES: DB Jain College 101/9 in 20 overs (AH Mohamed Suhail 3/21, R Raghavendra 2/22) lost to Loyola College 103/2 in 10 overs (M Vishal 41*, S Mohamed Ali 38, T Sundar 2/46); Presidency College 124/8 in 20 overs (M Subash 45*, N Ryan Sajan 2/20, P Arjun Thapa 2/35) bt MCC (Tambaram) 74 in 14.2 overs (Ashok Kumar 3/21, M Subash 2/17, S Ilaiyarasu 2/10)