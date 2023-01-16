UP takes big 1st innings lead against TN

CHENNAI: Siddharth Yadav (73 off 136 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes), Swastik (73 off 81 balls, 9 fours, 3 sixes) and Harsh Tyagi (63 off 106 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) struck half-centuries as Uttar Pradesh secured a 171-run first innings lead over Tamil Nadu on the second day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match in Lucknow on Monday.

While replying to Tamil Nadu’s first innings total of 152, Uttar Pradesh put 323 on the board before being bowled out. Left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath (4/74) was the pick of the Tamil Nadu bowlers with four scalps to his name.

Behind after the opening exchanges, Tamil Nadu reached 123 for three in its second innings at stumps, still trailing by 48 runs. Skipper and opener Daryl S Ferrario (52 off 86 balls, 8 fours) hit a fifty while S Lokeshwar (48 batting) stood two runs away from the milestone at close of play.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 152 in 39.3 overs (S Aravind 35, R Sonu Yadav 51, Purnank Tyagi 3/41, Boby Yadav 3/46, Karan Chaudhary 2/32) & 123/3 in 36 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 52, S Lokeshwar 48*) vs Uttar Pradesh 323 in 94 overs (Harsh Tyagi 63, Sameer Rizvi 36, Siddharth Yadav 73, Swastik 73, Kritagya Singh 26, S Mohan Prasath 4/74, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/108, R Sonu Yadav 2/57)