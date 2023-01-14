Thiruvallur bags SS Rajan Trophy

CHENNAI: G Hemanth Kumar struck a match-winning half-century as Thiruvallur secured the SS Rajan Trophy (Inter-District Tournament) by beating Chengalpattu by 13 runs in the final at the ICL Sankar Nagar Ground in Tirunelveli on Friday. Electing to bat first, Thiruvallur put 177 for six on the board, riding on Hemanth’s (73 off 44 balls, 6 fours, 4 sixes) aggressive knock. S Arun (4/26) waged a lone battle with the ball with a four-wicket haul, not receiving any support from his Chengalpattu teammates. In the second essay, Anton Andrew smashed an unbeaten 63 (48 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes), but could only steer his team to 164 for seven.