Dual role in ODIs keeping Rahul ‘on his toes’
KOLKATA: KL Rahul is having to work harder for his dual role of a wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs but he has no complaints as his priority is to be in the playing eleven.
The 30-year-old, who is a regular India Test opener, is now not only donning the wicket keeping gloves in the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant but has also been pushed to No 5 in the batting order with Shubman Gill occupying the opening slot.
Rahul said the team is clear of the role it wants from him.
“Obviously, I’ve done this for a couple of years now. From the end of 2019, throughout 2020 and a few games in 2021. It’s not something that’s new,” he said.
“The team has given me time to settle into this position and role. When you have the backing of your captain and coach, it helps you focus and bring your 100 per cent concentration, which is what the team is expecting.
“Yes, it’s different to what I do in other formats that keeps me on my toes, keeps me challenged -- a different role helps me understand my game better.”
Rahul is having to work harder on his fitness for the additional responsibility.
“I’ve to work slightly differently when it comes to batting in the middle-order. Wicketkeeping and batting can be slightly more taxing on the body, because I have not done it for too long, I’ve done it on and off in white ball cricket.
“That’s the tough part. But since I know this is what is required from me, I try to manage my body and work that much harder on my fitness. A little bit of work on my keeping and a lot of work on batting in the middle-order and batting against spin.”
“Any role that helps win matches for my team and country is what satisfies me the most wherever I bat. Firstly, I want to be in the playing XI, that’s the most important thing.”
Rahul said he has got used to playing different roles for the team.
“Once you are there, whatever the team requires me to do, I try and do that. That’s something that I’ve done throughout,” he added remembering his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2014.
“Then afterwards I went on to open, played at No 6 and when Shikhar (Dhawan) got injured, I opened again, played at No 4 and 5.”
Rahul, who also led India in Rohit’s absence last year, said the trust bestowed on him by the team management helps him thrive under pressure.
