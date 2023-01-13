From Djokovic to Nadal, here are top 5 players to watch out for

Rafael Nadal
In the absence of compatriot Alcaraz, Nadal returns to the site of arguably his most remarkable grand slam victory. Fearing that a chronic foot problem would end his career, Nadal won his first title in Australia in 2009. The 36-year-old Spaniard has won 92 singles titles so far. He has won 1067 matches and lost 217 matches and has 83% career wins.
Novak Djokovic
Twelve months after the extraordinary saga of Djokovic's deportation, it feels like business as usual, with the nine-time champion the overwhelming favourite to win the Australian Open again. The 35-year-old looks as strong as ever on the court and is highly motivated to add more major silverware, so whether there will be any hangover from his immigration troubles will be a hot topic.
Iga Swiatek
After Barty's retirement, the 21-year-old seized her opportunity to dominate 2022, winning eight WTA trophies and becoming the first woman in six years to win two Grand Slams in the same season – at Roland Garros and New York. Swiatek of Poland did not look back after losing in the Australian Open semi-finals to Danielle Collins.
Casper Ruud
Ruud came within a whisker of winning his first grand slam title in 2022, falling to Rafael Nadal in the summit clash French Open and then to Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open championship match. With one of the game's strongest forehands and tremendous athleticism, the 24-year-old Norwegian will look to take the next step this year.
Ons Jabeur
Swiatek's closest challenger in 2022 was stylish Tunisian Jabeur, though not by much. Jabeur, who is in her late twenties and is blazing a trail for Arab and African women, will attempt to reach her third consecutive grand slam final. The 28-year-old is a valuable asset to the women's game, with an exuberant presence on and off the court.
Caroline Garcia
What a 2022 for 29-year-old Frenchwoman Garcia, who rose from 74th to fourth in the rankings. She made history by reaching the semi-finals of the US Open and then winning her biggest career title at the WTA Finals.
