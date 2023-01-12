Maharashtra gains lead over TN

PUNE: Tamil Nadu conceded a lead of 42 runs to Maharashtra in the first innings on the third day of the Elite Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy match on Thursday. Resuming from its overnight score of 267 for four, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 404 with Vijay Shankar scoring 107 (214b, 10x4). The host’s Pradeep Dadhe (3/67) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (3/115) shared six wickets between them. In its second innings, Maharashtra reached 104 for three at stumps with Rahul Tripathi scoring a quickfire 61 (65b, 10x4). Captain Ankit Bawne was batting on 24.