Maharashtra gains lead over TN
PUNE: Tamil Nadu conceded a lead of 42 runs to Maharashtra in the first innings on the third day of the Elite Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy match on Thursday. Resuming from its overnight score of 267 for four, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 404 with Vijay Shankar scoring 107 (214b, 10x4). The host’s Pradeep Dadhe (3/67) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (3/115) shared six wickets between them. In its second innings, Maharashtra reached 104 for three at stumps with Rahul Tripathi scoring a quickfire 61 (65b, 10x4). Captain Ankit Bawne was batting on 24.
Brief scores: Maharashtra 446 & 104/3 in 26 overs (R Tripathi 61, S Warrier 3/37) vs Tamil Nadu 404 in 118.5 overs (Vijay Shankar 107, PR Paul 84, N Jagadeesan 77, B Indrajith 47, P Dadhe 3/67, R Hangargekar 3/115)
