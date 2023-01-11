Sports
PSBB Millennium crowned Junior Super Kings winner
Both Ramachandraa and PSBB Millennium have qualified for the second phase of the tournament along with the other district winners.
CHENNAI: PSBB Millennium School emerged as the winner of the seventh edition of Junior Super Kings Chennai leg defeating Ramachandraa Public School by eight wickets on Tuesday.
Brief scores: Ramachandraa Public School 120/8 in 20 overs (Vrishank Karthik 34, K Veneshvarshan 31, K Om Nitin 3/26, R Vishal 2/21) lost to PSBB Millennium School 124/2 in 15.5 overs (K Om Nitin 37, PC Rohit 35*)
