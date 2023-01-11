PSBB Millennium School, winner of the Junior Super Kings tournament. India cricketer T Natarajan is also seen
PSBB Millennium crowned Junior Super Kings winner

Both Ramachandraa and PSBB Millennium have qualified for the second phase of the tournament along with the other district winners.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: PSBB Millennium School emerged as the winner of the seventh edition of Junior Super Kings Chennai leg defeating Ramachandraa Public School by eight wickets on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Ramachandraa Public School 120/8 in 20 overs (Vrishank Karthik 34, K Veneshvarshan 31, K Om Nitin 3/26, R Vishal 2/21) lost to PSBB Millennium School 124/2 in 15.5 overs (K Om Nitin 37, PC Rohit 35*)

