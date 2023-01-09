B Sachin, Daryl S Ferrario hit hundreds

CHENNAI: Opening batter B Sachin and skipper Daryl S Ferrario enjoyed a field day at the office as they smashed centuries against Manipur on the opening day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match at the SNR College Ground in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The left-right combination of Sachin (178 batting off 288 balls, 13 fours) and Ferrario (172 off 203 balls, 21 fours, 1 six) accumulated a mammoth 323 runs for the second wicket, with the stand helping the home team reach 401 for two at stumps.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 401/2 in 91 overs (B Sachin 178*, Daryl S Ferrario 172, S Aravind 27*) vs Manipur