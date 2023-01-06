Mahrez nets winner for City against Chelsea

LONDON: Second-half substitute Riyad Mahrez earned Manchester City a 1-0 win at Chelsea on Thursday, helping the defending champion move within five points of leader Arsenal in the Premier League. Mahrez got on the end of a perfectly placed cross from fellow substitute Jack Grealish in the 63rd minute after City upped the tempo following a lacklustre first half from the visitor. Graham Potter’s Chelsea, stranded in unaccustomed 10th place after some poor performances and a series of injuries, suffered more bad luck, losing former City forward Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic to injury within the first 22 minutes. Their replacements and young substitutes fought hard against a powerful City side and had some bright moments, with 19-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka hitting the post in the first half, but could not get past an experienced defence. Having played 17 matches each, table-topper Arsenal is on 44 points while the second-placed City, which returned to winning ways after the home draw against Everton, is on 39 points.