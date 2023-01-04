Siddharth shines, but TN fails to get the job done

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth (6/55) picked up six wickets in the second innings, but Tamil Nadu had to settle for a solitary point against Assam in the drawn Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match that concluded on Wednesday in Guwahati. On the fourth and final day, Assam was restricted to 176 for eight after it was set the victory target of 254, but Tamil Nadu, which had conceded the first innings lead, could not get the job done. Earlier, Tamil Nadu began on its overnight score of 97 for two and put 292 for nine on the board before declaring its second innings.