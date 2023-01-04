Saudi Arabia, Al Nassr welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo: In pictures

Ronaldo: The hottest free agent prior to Al-Nassr deal

The star striker said that many clubs in Europe, US, Brazil, Australia and Portugal were after him. "For me, this is a challenge but I feel very happy and very proud. I had many opportunities in Europe, in Brazil, in Australia, in the US and even in Portugal many clubs tried to sign me, but I gave my word to this club. This is a good chance to grow many important points here with my knowledge and my experience," he added.