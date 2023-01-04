Sarfaraz smashes ton as Mumbai dominates 2nd day

Mumbai, which had reached 183 for six at stumps on the first day, added 298 runs to its overnight score and finished at 481 in its first innings. Thanks to No.5 Sarfaraz’s (162 off 220 balls, 19 fours, 1 six) century and useful contributions from Tanush (71 off 114 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) and Mohit (69 off 97 balls, 9 fours, 1 six), the home team secured a mammoth 337-run advantage at the end of the opening exchanges.