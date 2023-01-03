Sports
Interesting final day on cards
TN skipper Daryl S Ferrario was batting on 55 when stumps were drawn.
GUWAHATI: Tamil Nadu led Assam by 58 runs with eight wickets remaining on the penultimate day of the U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy here on Tuesday. TN skipper Daryl S Ferrario was batting on 55 when stumps were drawn.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 295 & 97/2 in 43 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 55 batting, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi 2/42) vs Assam 334 in 113.4 overs (Parvej Musaraf 25, Denish Das 159, Rituraj Biswas 28, M Siddharth 4/62)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android