Chhangte’s brace helps Mumbai City go top
BHUBANESWAR: Lallianzuala Chhangte struck a brace and set up another as Mumbai City FC defeated host Odisha FC 4-2 in a relentless second-half attack to extend its winning streak to seven matches in the Indian Super League here on Monday.
The home side had a solid defensive start and Mumbai City failed to breach the resolute defence of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh in the first-half.
But the Mizoram midfielder began the goal-spree when he opened the scoring in the 56th minute combining well with Jorge Diaz.
Diego Maurcio equalised six minutes later but Mumbai returned stronger to score through Bipin Singh (68th).
Chhangte set up substitute Alberto Noguera (86th) to make it 4-1 after he virtually killed the contest, completing his brace in 80th minute.
Out of nowhere, Mauricio got into the act in the 90th minute and brought up his double but it was merely a consolation for the home side which suffered its fifth defeat from 12 matches to remain on 19 points.
Unbeaten from 12 matches, Mumbai City secured its ninth win of the season to regain the top spot, two points clear of Hyderabad FC.
Results: Odisha 2 (Mauricio 62, 90+1) lost to Mumbai City 4 (Chhangte 56, 80; Bipin 69, Noguera 86)
