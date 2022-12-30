Indian sporting fraternity condoles demise of football legend Pele

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling bowel cancer.

A few days back, the football legend's health deteriorated, and doctors said he needed care for renal and cardiac dysfunction. He was also undergoing treatment for a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19. Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is considered as one of the greatest to ever step a foot on a football pitch. He is the only player to have won three World Cup titles, having won the top prize in football in 1958, 1962 and 1970. The footballer also boasts of numerous trophies at the club and country level.

At the FIFA World Cup, Pele scored 12 goals in 14 matches across four editions, the second most by any Brazilian after Ronaldo. Pele is widely regarded as the game's most gifted player. With 77 goals in 92 games, he continues to be the top goal scorer for Brazil.

Pele is the most successful top-division scorer in the sport with 541 goals in 560 games. He totalled 1283 goals in 1363 games including the friendlies.