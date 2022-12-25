Fazel is like an elder brother, says Ajith

CHENNAI: Moments after the end of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 final’s presentation ceremony at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, in Mumbai last Saturday, Jaipur Pink Panthers raider V Ajith Kumar and Puneri Paltan skipper Fazel Atrachali embraced each other.

After exchanging smiles and a few words, Ajith, who played a pivotal role as the secondary raider in Jaipur’s Pro Kabaddi 2022 triumph, put his gold medal around Fazel’s neck.

Their friendship dates back to the U Mumba days, when the veteran Iranian left corner defender was Ajith’s captain in PKL Season 8. While the duo could not strike a successful partnership on the mat, Ajith forged a strong bond with Fazel, whom he refers to as his “elder brother”.

While speaking to the media after coming up with a six-point performance – all raid points – for Pink Panthers in the PKL 9 title decider against Paltan, Ajith did not forget to mention Fazel’s immense contribution in making the ‘champion’ raider he is today.

“Avar oru thangamaana manushan (he is such a nice man). He helped me a lot last season. At this moment, I miss my former [U Mumba] coach Rajaguru Subramanian. But, Fazel is here. He is like my brother. That is the truth,” said Ajith.

“Even my blood-related brother would not have taken such care of me last season. That is how well he took care of me. He taught me a lot. In the first 15-16 matches in PKL 9, I missed a player like Fazel [in my team]. I did not have anyone around me to give me confidence. That was not the case last season,” added Ajith.