Tamil Nadu-Uttarakhand U-16 match ends in draw

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand played out a draw in the Vijay Merchant Trophy (Men’s Under-16) Group C fifth and final league round match that concluded on Friday in Bhilai. Tamil Nadu secured three points from the match courtesy of its first innings lead.

BRIEF SCORES: Uttarakhand 186 & 456/9 decl. in 102.4 overs (Rakshit Dalakoti 29, Harshvardhan 161, Anmol Singh 74, Aditya Chakravaty 36, Vikas Yadav 58, Daksh Negi 26, Pranjal Raikwal 26, Hari K Pandya 4/42, V Benny Hinn 3/129) drew with Tamil Nadu 392 & 113/5 in 15 overs (M Mohana Prasath 39, J Jai Simha 36*, Rakshit Dalakoti 5/51).

Points: Tamil Nadu 3(17); Uttarakhand 1(10)