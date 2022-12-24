Chennaiyin will look to take revenge: Mumbai City forward Chhangte

CHENNAI: Mumbai City FC forward Lallianzuala Chhangte said that Chennaiyin FC would be keen to take revenge when the teams lock horns in the Indian Super League 2022-23 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Saturday.
Mumbai City holds a 2-0 head-to-head record against Chennaiyin and will eye a third successive victory over the ‘Marina Machans’.
Mumbai City FC has defeated Chennaiyin FC twice this season – once each in the Durand Cup and the ongoing Indian Super League 2022-23. Could you share your thoughts about the upcoming league match against Chennaiyin?
We approach this match very seriously even though we have beaten it (CFC) twice. It is a good team. If we give it space and opportunity, it will punish us. Chennaiyin is a physically strong team and will approach this match with a revenge mentality. So, we will be well prepared. If we stick to our plan, we can take three points. This time, we will be playing at home, something that will give us a big advantage.
In the previous meeting between the two teams, Mumbai City crushed Chennaiyin 6-2 in the ISL in Chennai last month. Does the result give MCFC the psychological advantage?
Past is past and they (recent meetings) are gone; anything can happen in football. We cannot rely on what we did in the past. But, for sure, they (past results) will give us confidence that we can beat CFC again. We will approach this match with the same mentality, same desire to win as we did the first 10 (league) matches.
You have scored four goals and assisted once in 10 appearances in ISL Season 9. How would you rate your performances thus far?
I am happy with the way we are playing – scoring many goals as a team. The attackers are doing really well this season. But, I am not satisfied with my performances because there is always room for improvement. We are trying to improve as individuals and as a team. It is important that we continue to keep performing like this until the end of the season.
How has the learning process been while sharing the pitch with players of the calibre of Greg Stewart and Jorge Pereyra Diaz?
It has been an amazing experience so far with all the foreigners. Initially, we struggled to get to know each other well. But, as matches passed by, we built unity on and off the pitch. I think that they (Greg and Diaz) are leading by example. They are open and friendly. From them, I need to learn how to make decisions in the final third [of the pitch].
