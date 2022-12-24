Auction King

Brook, who struck three hundreds in as many matches and set new record for most runs by an England batter in a Test series in Pakistan, had a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. India international Mayank Agarwal was also bought by Hyderabad, for Rs 8.25 crore.

West Indies great and SRH head coach Brian Lara said that the franchise went for Brook keeping in mind the finisher’s role. “With the absence of [Nicholas] Pooran, we were looking at someone who could finish matches for us. Brook’s exploits around the world has shown that he has the capability of doing it. It will take time for him to get into the groove but the expectation is pretty high. I believe that he is a great choice,” Lara said.

New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson was sold at his base price of Rs 2 crore to defending champion Gujarat Titans while India batter Ajinkya Rahane was bought at his base price of Rs 50 lakh by Chennai Supper Kings. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder went to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.75 crore while his international teammate Pooran secured a bumper deal of Rs 16 crore from Super Giants.