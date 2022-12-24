Andhra edges out Tamil Nadu by eight runs in Ranji thriller

CHENNAI: Off-spinner Shoaib Md. Khan (6/69) bagged a match-winning six-wicket haul in the second innings as Andhra defeated Tamil Nadu by eight runs in the thrilling Elite Group B contest on the fourth and final day in Coimbatore on Friday.

At the SNR College Ground, Shoaib spun a web around the Tamil Nadu batters, with the host bowled out for 194 while chasing 203 in a minimum of 64 overs. Besides Shoaib, medium pacer KV Sasikanth (4/47) impressed, with a valuable four-wicket haul.

The home team made heavy weather of what looked like an easy chase, losing wickets at regular intervals. Young opener B Sai Sudharsan (37) and Baba Indrajith (43 off 68 balls, 5 fours) made useful contributions, but the dismissal of the Tamil Nadu skipper in the 36th over triggered a collapse.

The host went from 155 for three to 194 all-out despite the best efforts of Washington Sundar (65 off 116 balls, 5 fours), who fought hard till the end.

Debutant S Ajith Ram (6 off 28 balls, 1 four) held one end up during the 28-run ninth-wicket alliance with Washington, only to fall short in the end.

Earlier in the day, Andhra, which began on 162 for five, was bundled out for 250 in the 77th over.

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (5/88) was the standout bowler for Tamil Nadu while his slow-bowling partner Washington (2/52) chipped in with a couple of scalps. Ricky Bhui (76 off 143 balls, 7 fours, 1 six), who kept the away team in the hunt on the penultimate day, could add only 14 runs to his overnight score.