Tamil Nadu in strong position

BHILAI: Tamil Nadu dictated terms to Uttarakhand on the first day of the Group C U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy here on Wednesday. Opting to field, Tamil Nadu skittled out Uttarakhand for 186 with medium pacer RS Ambrish taking three for 42.

TN’s two other medium pacers Dhruva Ram (2/22) and D Deepesh (2/40) chipped in with four wickets. For Uttarakhand, Pranjal Raikwal top-scored with 41.

At one stage, Uttarakhand was reeling at 71 for seven before the eighth wicket partnership of 72 from Pranjal and Daksh Negi (36) bailed it out. In reply, Tamil Nadu made a strong start reaching 69 for no loss with Abhinav Kannan batting on 47.

BRIEF SCORES: Uttarakhand 186 in 75.4 overs (Daksh Negi 36, Pranjal Raikwal 41, Neev Bagdwal 28*, RS Ambrish 3/42, Dhruva Ram 2/22, D Deepesh 2/40) vs Tamil Nadu 69 for no loss in 12 overs (Abhinav Kannan 47 batting)