Tamil Nadu calls shots against Andhra

Match suspended due to dangerous pitch

The Ranji Trophy match between Railways and Punjab at the Karnail Singh Stadium was on Wednesday suspended after the track was deemed “dangerous and unfit for play” by the match officials, who decided to have a two-day game on a new surface beginning Thursday.

As many as 24 wickets fell in just 103 overs with fast bowlers accounting for 20 of them when play was stopped by the match officials. Punjab was at 18 for 4 in its second essay after taking a 12-run first innings lead.

“I have never seen a wicket like that in Ranji before. The bounce was too unpredictable making the pitch very unsafe. What we have been told that the game will be played on a fresh pitch,” Punjab batter Abhishek Sharma said.

“The umpires and match referee took the right call to abandon today’s (Wednesday) play and start afresh tomorrow. Players put a lot of effort into preparation for this game so disappointed to see a wicket like that.”