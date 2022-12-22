Tamil Nadu calls shots against Andhra

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu made a strong comeback against Andhra on the second day of the Ranji Trophy match here on Wednesday.
The host’s bowlers struck first removing the last five Andhra wickets for the addition of just 20 runs. Sandeep Warrier and R Sai Kishore took three wickets each.
In reply, Sai Sudharsan scored 113 (180b, 10x4) and in the company of B Aparajith, who scored 88 (193b, 7x4, 2x6), added 163 runs for the second wicket. At stumps on Day 2, Tamil Nadu was 273 for four and will eye a big lead on Thursday.
BRIEF SCORES: Andhra 297 in 100.1 overs (A Reddy 85, R Bhui 68, K Shinde 55, S Warrier 3/64, R Sai Kishore 3/73) vs Tamil Nadu 273/4 in 77 overs (Sai Sudharsan 113, B Aparajith 88)
Match suspended due to dangerous pitch
The Ranji Trophy match between Railways and Punjab at the Karnail Singh Stadium was on Wednesday suspended after the track was deemed “dangerous and unfit for play” by the match officials, who decided to have a two-day game on a new surface beginning Thursday.
As many as 24 wickets fell in just 103 overs with fast bowlers accounting for 20 of them when play was stopped by the match officials. Punjab was at 18 for 4 in its second essay after taking a 12-run first innings lead.
“I have never seen a wicket like that in Ranji before. The bounce was too unpredictable making the pitch very unsafe. What we have been told that the game will be played on a fresh pitch,” Punjab batter Abhishek Sharma said.
“The umpires and match referee took the right call to abandon today’s (Wednesday) play and start afresh tomorrow. Players put a lot of effort into preparation for this game so disappointed to see a wicket like that.”
