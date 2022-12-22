Sports

Bangladesh reach 82/2 at lunch on Day 1 of second Test

Bangladesh lost both their openers Najmul Hossain Shanto (24) and Zakir Hasan (15) in the morning session.
Pacer Jaydev Unadkat (1/20) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/30) picked up the wickets for India.
Pacer Jaydev Unadkat (1/20) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/30) picked up the wickets for India.ICC
PTI

PAKISTAN: Bangladesh made 82 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against India here on Thursday.

Bangladesh lost both their openers Najmul Hossain Shanto (24) and Zakir Hasan (15) in the morning session.

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat (1/20) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/30) picked up the wickets for India.

At the break, skipper Shakib Al Hasan (16 not out) and Mominul Haque (23 not out) were at the crease. Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 82 for 2 in 28 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 24, Mominul Haque 23 not out, Shakib Al Hasan 16 not out; Jaydev Unadkat 1/20).

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Pakistan
Bangladesh
Ravichandran Ashwin
Shakib Al Hasan
Jaydev Unadkat
Second test
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Zakir Hasan
Bangladesh vs India
morning session
82/2

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in