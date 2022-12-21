Graham’s hat-trick floors India in 5th T20I

MUMBAI: Heather Graham became only the second woman cricketer from her country to take a T20 hat-trick as Australia crushed India by 54 runs in the final match to clinch the five-game series 4-1 here on Tuesday.

Graham (4/8 from 2 overs) was the star performer with the ball for Australia as she first dismissed Devika Vaidya and Radha Yadav in the last two deliveries of the 13th over.

She then returned in the final over of the innings to not only claim a hat-trick with the opening ball in the form of Renuka Singh.

Sent into bat, Australia scored an imposing 196 for four. In return, India was dismissed for 142.