Will continue to play few games, would not retire: Lionel Messi

Argentina's first global championship since Diego Maradona led them to victory in Mexico in 1986 was the fulfilment of a "childhood dream" according to Messi.

"It's anyone's childhood dream. I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career ... and this one that was missing is here. It's madness ... look how she [the World Cup] is, she's gorgeous. I wanted her so much. I had a vision that this would be the one ... she was getting closer. We suffer, but we already have it (the World Cup). I wanted to close my career with this. I can no longer ask for anything else, thank God, he gave me everything," said the 35-year-old talismanic striker. Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni said during a post-match interview that Messi is welcome to play for the team in the 2026 World Cup. "First of all, we need to save him a spot for the World Cup 2026. If he wants to keep playing, he will be with us. I think he is more than entitled to decide whether he wants to keep playing or what he wants to do with his career. It is such a huge pleasure for us to coach him and his teammates. Everything that he transmits to his teammates is something unparalleled, something I have never seen before a player, a person who gives so much to his teammates," expressed Scaloni.