World at his feet, cup in his hands

CHENNAI: When the moment comes, Lionel Messi falls to his knees and looks to the heavens. Most of his teammates have already set off in celebration, but Messi stays on the halfway line, overwhelmed not just by emotion upon reaching the end of his odyssey but by exhaustion after a breathless, enthralling, unforgettable World Cup final.

Argentina is the world champions for the first time since 1986, the year before Messi was born. At 35, it is the crowning glory of an extraordinary career that had never lacked embellishment.

Messi craved World Cup success because he felt that he owed it to himself and his country. And now, after Argentina overcame France in a penalty shootout (4-2) following a pulsating 3-3 draw in 120 minutes, in which he scored twice and his Paris Saint Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick for France, Messi has delivered that success, just as the great Diego Maradona did 36 years ago.

“This was the trophy I wanted all my life. This was my dream from childhood,” said Messi. At the fifth and final time of asking, he has fulfilled that fantasy – and he did so in a way which, among other things, called upon the joyous, free-spirited football of his youth. “I have fun like a child on the street.”

The first two minutes go by without Messi touching the ball. Julian Alvarez is charging everywhere, trying to unsettle the French defence, but Messi looks passive.

Then, he comes to life: first, a clever ball out to Angel Di Maria on the left-hand side, which becomes a recurring problem for France, and then, an exchange of passes with Rodrigo De Paul.