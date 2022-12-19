Mathivanan sends Standard CC into Thiruvallur league final
CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner M Mathivanan (5/14) delivered a match-winning performance as Standard CC sailed into the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 First Division final with a seven-wicket win over Mugappair CC. In the other semi-final, R Sathish Kumar starred for Ambattur CC, which defeated Fine Star CA by five wickets.
BRIEF SCORES:
First Division:
Semi-finals: Mugappair CC 72 in 31.4 overs (M Mathivanan 5/14, R Aditya Rishi 3/9) lost to Standard CC 73/3 in 16.1 overs (S Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan 35*); Fine Star CA 106 in 35.2 overs (K Sriram 37*, R Sathish Kumar 4/29) lost to Ambattur CC 109/5 in 23.4 overs (S Santhosh Kumar 44*, SL Lawrence Nova 26)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android