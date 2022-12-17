Beaten semi-finalists Morocco, Croatia eye podium finish in 3rd place

Morocco’s run to the semifinals in Qatar provided the most improbable story of the tournament. The team was also the first Arab nation to go so far in soccer’s biggest event, generating an outpouring of pride among Arab countries. After such a wild and dizzying ride, it’s understandable that Regragui sounded so flat when looking ahead to the match against Croatia. It’s also a measure of his own ambition that he ends an unforgettable tournament for African soccer with a sense of disappointment after being beaten by defending champion France 2-0. “. We would be on the podium,” the coach said. “But you know what, even if we win the game tomorrow (on Saturday) we won’t go to the final.”