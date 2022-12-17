Bengaluru FC takes a step towards top six in ISL

BENGALURU: A fifth-minute Danish Farooq strike was enough to hand Bengaluru FC three vital points against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The host made just a solitary change that saw Parag Shrivas coming in for Prabir Das. The visitor made three changes. The most significant of them was the forced one that saw Pratik Chaudhari coming in to replace the suspended Peter Hartley to face his former club. Germanpreet Singh was out of the squad again as Jitendra Singh came in to replace him. The other change in midfield saw Farukh Choudhary coming in for Ritwik Das.

The home crowd didn’t have to wait long for the first goal as Bengaluru FC got its noses in front five minutes into the game. Roy Krishna sprinted down the right flank before curling an early ball towards Farooq. The midfielder took a touch before dispatching it past the keeper at the near post from the edge of the box.

Meanwhile, FC Goa climbed to fifth place after a 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC.