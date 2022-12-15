India Cements launches tournament for civil engineers

CHENNAI: In a unique initiative, India Cements, which has celebrated the rich tradition of cricket for more than five decades, is hosting a special cricket tournament exclusively for civil engineers, a key stakeholder in construction and infrastructure.

The tournament, titled India Cements Pro League (ICPL), will be launched on December 17. The ICPL will kickstart with 48 teams across Tamil Nadu playing in various district grounds, with the final slated to be held in Chennai. The first phase of the tournament will be held in Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy, Madurai, Vellore, Tiruvavur, Pudukkottai and Tirunelveli. The final phase (Quarterfinal + Semi Final + Final) for the winners from eight districts grounds will be held in Chennai on January 28 and 29.