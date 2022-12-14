Jagadeesan, Sudharsan sizzle for Tamil Nadu

HYDERABAD: Tamil Nadu made a strong reply through its openers on the second day of its Elite Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad here on Wednesday.

After bowling out the host for 395, Tamil Nadu finished the second day’s play at 203 for no loss in just 35 overs with N Jagadeesan hitting a whirlwind 116 (95b, 16x4, 3x6) and his partner Sai Sudharsan scoring an equally entertaining 87 (115b, 11x4). The duo went about hammering the clueless Hyderabad bowlers in a manner that was reminiscent of T20-style batting. Earlier, resuming from its first innings score of 256 for five, Hyderabad’s Mickil Jaiswal went on to complete a remarkable century remaining not out on 137 (193b, 18x4, 3x6) after his side lost its skipper Tanmay Agarwal early.

Tamil Nadu’s Sandeep Warrier was the pick of the bowlers taking five wickets for 83 runs and he operated well in tandem with fellow pacer L Vignesh who claimed four for 91. Tamil Nadu will hope that its opening pair will continue in the same vein and help it take the crucial first innings lead on the third day.

BRIEF SCORES: Hyderabad 395 in 115 overs (T Agarwal 135, M Jaiswal 137*, Ravi Teja 72, S Warrier 5/83, L Vignesh 4/91) vs Tamil Nadu 203/0 in 35 overs (N Jagadeesan 116 batting, Sai Sudharsan 87 batting)