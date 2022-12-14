BBL: All-round Adelaide Strikers down Sydney Sixers by 51 runs

AUSTRALIA: Top knocks from Matthew Short and Chris Lynn and fiery spells from Henry Thornton and Rashid Khan helped Adelaide Strikers defeat Sydney Sixers by 51 runs in their Big Bash League (BBL) campaign opener on Wednesday. Adelaide Strikers are at the top of the BBL points table with two points.

Chasing 185, Thornton delivered double blows to Sixers, dismissing Kurtis Patterson (9) and James Vince (0). Josh Philippe and Moises Henriques then rebuild the innings, putting a stand of 43 runs. In the mandatory powerplay from first over to fourth, Sixers were at 24/2. It was star spinner Rashid who dislodged Philippe's stumps when he was at 26 off 23 balls. Sixers were at 54/3.

Soon, Rashid got his second wicket of the match, dismissing Henriques for just 24. Sixers were 72/4 in 12.1 overs. Jordan Silk tried to keep the other end steady and up the run rate, but was unsuccessful as Rashid got his third wicket, sending Silk back for 36 off 25 balls. Half of Sixer's line up was back in the hut for 109 runs in 16.3 overs.

Sixers failed to chase down the total, falling 51 runs short of it. They finished at 133/7 at the end of their 20 overs, with Hayden Kerr (13*) and Ben Dwarshuis (3*) unbeaten. Thornton (4/20) and Rashid (3/21) were impressive with the ball and did not let big partnerships develop, which helped the Strikers start off their campaign with a win.

Electing to bat first, Adelaide Strikers posted 184/6 in their 20 overs. Matthew Short scored a brilliant 84 off 53 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes.

Chris Lynn (41 off 34 balls) and Adam Hose (40 off 22 balls) also played some entertaining knocks that helped the Strikers reach a competitive total. Pacer Sean Abbott (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for Sixers while Izharulhaq Naveed (2/25), Steve O'Keefe (1/27) were also among the wickets.

Short's half-century earned him the 'Man of the Match' title.