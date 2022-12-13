Jaffna Kings defeat Colombo Stars by 6 runs in a thriller

PALLEKELE: Jaffna Kings beat Colombo Stars by 6 runs in a thrilling match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the Lanka Premier League 2022.

Batting first, Jaffna Kings posted a big total of 178 for the loss of 5 wickets. Chasing a big target, Colombo Stars started their innings on the wrong foot as they lost the first two wickets for just five runs. Dinesh Chandimal tried to stabilize his team's innings but he couldn't manage to stay on the crease for a long time.

The batter scored 19 runs off 18 balls including three boundaries. Captain Angelo Mathews hit the most runs for his team as he played an innings of 73 not out laced with eight boundaries and three sixes and made a strong partnership with Benny Howell who scored 43 runs off 20 balls including five boundaries and two sixes. However, they couldn't manage to take Colombo Stars to victory.

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and James Fuller were the picks of the bowlers for Jaffna Kings as they scalped two wickets each as read in a statement released by Lanka Premier League. Earlier, Jaffna Kings were forced to bat first after losing the toss.

For Jaffna Kings, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Avishka Fernando opened the innings. Fernando played a brilliant knock. He scored 32 runs from 31 balls including four boundaries. Shoaib Malik stayed not out for 35 runs. Towards the end of the innings, captain Thisara Perera made a blistering 29 from 13 balls, which included three boundaries and a six.

For Colombo Stars, Benny Howell was the pick of the bowler, as he took two wickets from his allotted four overs. Naveen-ul-Haq and Dominic Drakes picked one wicket each.