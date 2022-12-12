Aishwarya stars in TN’s win
PUNE: MS Aishwarya’s splendid innings of 132 helped Tamil Nadu crush Bihar by 230 runs in Group E of the BCCI U-19 Women’s one-day league here on Monday.
Asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu posted a mammoth 304 for six with Aishwarya contributing 132 (132b, 23x4). Aishwarya was involved in a couple of hundred-run partnerships with Sabrina and Anam Rani, who scored 73. In reply, Bihar was bundled out for 74 with R Iswarya Lakshmi taking three for 12.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 304/6 in 50 overs (M Sabrina 39, MS Aishwarya 132, Anam Rani 73) bt Bihar 74 in 26.4 overs (Yashita Singh 30, R Iswarya Lakshmi 3/12, M Bharathi 2/20). Points: TN 4 (12); Bihar 0 (4)
