Sports

Mumbai batters Angkrish, Nutan hit centuries on the first day

Tamil Nadu made a comeback in the final session of the day, reducing Mumbai to 322 for five from 282 for one.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi remained unbeaten on 151 (262 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes) while No.3 Nutan Goel (104 off 147 balls, 9 fours) also hit a century as Mumbai posted 322 for five against Tamil Nadu on the first day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) pre-quarterfinal match in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

Angkrish stitched 89 runs with his opening partner Ayush Jethwa (33) for the first wicket and then accumulated 193 runs with Nutan for the second wicket.

Tamil Nadu made a comeback in the final session of the day, reducing Mumbai to 322 for five from 282 for one.

BRIEF SCORES: Mumbai 322/5 in 90.2 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 151*, Ayush Jethwa 33, Nutan Goel 104, CV Achyuth 2/54) vs Tamil Nadu

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Mumbai
Nutan
Cooch Behar Trophy
Angkrish
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Nutan Goel
pre-quarterfinal match

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in