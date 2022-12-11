Mumbai batters Angkrish, Nutan hit centuries on the first day

CHENNAI: Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi remained unbeaten on 151 (262 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes) while No.3 Nutan Goel (104 off 147 balls, 9 fours) also hit a century as Mumbai posted 322 for five against Tamil Nadu on the first day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) pre-quarterfinal match in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

Angkrish stitched 89 runs with his opening partner Ayush Jethwa (33) for the first wicket and then accumulated 193 runs with Nutan for the second wicket.

Tamil Nadu made a comeback in the final session of the day, reducing Mumbai to 322 for five from 282 for one.