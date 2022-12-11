India opt to bowl against Australia in second T20I

MUMBAI: India won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Sunday. Australia defeated India in the first match by a huge margin of nine wickets to secure a 1-0 lead in the series.

"We'll bowl first. In night games, it is always better to chase because of the dew. Today, we are bowling first and won't have to worry about defending like the last game. No changes for us," said Harmanpreet Kaur after winning the toss. "Not too fussed about losing the toss. The wicket is a bit dry. So we have a good chance to bat first and get a good score. We'll look to score about 185, which would be about par on this track. We'll look to defend that with our bowling. We're playing two debutants tonight -- Phoebe Litchfield and Heather Graham playing for us," said Alyssa Healey after the toss.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh and Renuka Thakur Singh.