India hands Australia first loss of 2022 after thrilling Super Over

NAVI MUMBAI: Smriti Mandhana sizzled in regulation time as well as the Super Over to script a famous win for India against mighty Australia in a high-scoring second women’s T20 International here on Sunday.

Tahlia McGrath (70 not out off 51) and Beth Mooney (82 not out off 54) tore into the Indian bowling attack with their belligerent knocks to power Australia 187 for one after the visitor was asked to bat.

In front of a packed D Y Patil Stadium, India was able to take the match right down to the wire after a whirlwind 76-run opening wicket stand between Mandhana (79 off 49) and Shafali Verma (34 off 23).

India needed 14 off the last over bowled by Megan Schutt and Devika Vaidya managed to find two fours to reach 187 for 5 and tie the game, forcing the game into the Super Over.

The home team put on 20 runs in the Super Over bowled by Heather Graham, thanks to a six and four from Mandhana after Richa Ghosh smashed the first ball for a maximum.

Renuka Thakur was able to defend that total under extreme pressure after getting rid of Alyssa Healy, handing Australia its first loss of the year.

The thrilling finish meant Indian women finally ended up on the right side of the result in a tense finish. Earlier in the run chase, Mandhana changed gears after the fall of Shafali who was caught at extra cover off leg spinner Alana King.

Mandhana then shared a 61-run stand with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who struggled for 22-ball 21.

BRIEF SCORES: Australia women 187/1 in 20 overs (B Mooney 82*, T McGrath 70*) tied with India women 187/5 in 20 overs (S Mandhana 79, H Graham 3/22). India women won the one-over eliminator