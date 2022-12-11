G Gogul stars in Fine Star CA’s win

CHENNAI: G Gogul (3/47 and 57 not out) delivered an all-round performance as Fine Star CA defeated Ambattur CC by six wickets in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 match that was hosted recently.
BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Ambattur CC 193/8 in 45 overs (S Senthamizhan 55, R Sathish Kumar 43, C Jai Ganesh 26*, G Gogul 3/47) lost to Fine Star CA 195/4 in 41.3 overs (K Sriram 39, S Senthil Kumar 40, G Gogul 57*, P Sajith 43*). Second Division: FSCA 128/7 in 30 overs (K Namasivayam 33, M Mani Bharathi 4/36) lost to SRIHER RC 130/3 in 20.2 overs (H Nihal Chinnadurai 46, B Prithivinath 30*, M Mani Bharathi 25*)
