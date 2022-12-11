Brook and Duckett put England in control
MULTAN: England is well placed to set another difficult target for Pakistan on a turning wicket in the second Test despite spinner Abrar Ahmed completing a 10-wicket haul on his debut on Saturday.
Half centuries by Harry Brook (74 not out) and Ben Duckett (79) led England to 202-5 — an overall lead of 281 runs — on Day Two after Pakistan had crumbled for 202 in the first session.
The bespectacled Ahmed, 24, bagged 7-114 to limit England’s aggressive batters to 281 in the first innings before Pakistan collapsed by losing seven wickets for 37 runs.
Ahmed then took 3-81 in England’s second innings — and also ran out Zak Crawley with a direct throw — to become the second Pakistani to claim a 10-wicket haul on his debut.
Duckett followed his first innings half-century with another gritty knock before he was clean bowled by Ahmed in the last session off a delivery which kept low and skidded through.
Brook continued a rich vein of form, following his belligerent 153 and 87 in the first Test with an unbeaten half century as England looked to challenge Pakistan again after successfully defending a target of 343 in the opening Test.
Duckett had a couple of close calls against Ahmed as England played out two relatively quiet sessions with the bat.
Babar Azam dropped a regulation catch off Duckett at short midwicket before the lefthander eventually fell to Ahmed. Pakistan’s batters stumbled against the left-arm spin of Jack Leach and impressive reverse swing bowling by all three England fast bowlers before Faheem Ashraf and Ahmed added 23 for the last wicket.
Leach struck three times on Day Two and Root picked up two wickets in an over as Pakistan’s lower order collapsed once Ollie Robinson bowled captain Babar with his second ball of the day.
Brief scores: England 281 & 202/5 in 49 overs (B Duckett 79, H Brook 74 batting, A Ahmed 3/81) vs Pakistan 202 in 62.5 overs (B Azam 75, S Shakeel 63, J Leach 4/98)
